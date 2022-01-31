Nelly Turned Off by Madonna’s Sexy IG Pics: “Somethings Should Just Be Left Covered Up”

Nelly saw Madonna’s run of revealing photos and couldn’t hold it in any longer. The St. Louis rapper hit her Instagram comments and the Material Girl know about it, “some things should be covered up.”

Nelly slammed Madonna telling her to cover up after she posted more raunchy snaps pic.twitter.com/W7L0dS28X1 — Naija (@Naija_PR) January 31, 2022

After his statement, Nelly was attacked online by fans and fellow rappers. The Independent notes one user wrote “because she’s female? Would you comment on a Male artists? It’s ok, her legacy far out-stands yours.

Ja Rule would hop in and state “How can you not love Madona?”

You can see a couple of shots from Madonna below.