Last week, Ray J met with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-A-Lago home. Ray J spoke about his conversation with Trump to Page Six. According to Ray J’s manager, the Raycon founder met with Trump to talk about job creation, different initiatives that he would like to pursue, and pressing political issues.

“I’ve always admired and respected his business acumen,” Ray J said. “Our conversation was about job creation, encouraging small business development and how Information Technology plays an important role in the future of our economy.”

Ray J continued, saying “We also agree how important an educated workforce is, as well as the critical need of developing of young people. I’m ready to get started now!”

Believe it or not, but Ray J also has political aspirations. Before the 2020 election, Ray J’s manager, David Weintraub told People that his client has dreams of one day holding a political office.

“Ray has political aspirations. The clear-cut answer to what those aspirations actually are is to help people and to open doors for people that don’t have doors open,” he said. “It’s not like saying Ray wants to be a mayor, Ray wants to be a governor. Maybe he wants to run for Senate, maybe he wants to go back to his roots and help a small town become more empowered.”