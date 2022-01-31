After rumors swirled about a possible pregnancy, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have made the news official. They are pregnant with their first child. TMZ notes the two are showing off the new baby bump, strolling through Harlem and stylishly showing Rih’s stomach poking through a pink coat and accented by gold jewelry.

Okay but Rihanna is about to slay this entire pregnancy! We're not ready 😩😍



📸: Diggzy/Shutterstock pic.twitter.com/0UP1kguNNC — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 31, 2022

Back in May 2021, A$AP Rocky confirmed his relationship with Rihanna during an interview with GQ. He called the beauty mogul the “love of my life” and the outlet noted that Rocky was “beaming like a teenager” when he said it.

The Harlem native was asked about his experience to be in a committed relationship. “So much better,” he said. “So much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones … I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

