SOURCE SPORTS: Cincinnati Bengals Are Heading to the Super Bowl for the First Time Since 1988

The Cincinnati Bengals are heading to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988 after shocking the world, and the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in Kansas City.

The matchup was built around Joe Burrow, the upstart against Patrick Mahomes the current quarterback general of the NFL. Burrow completed 23 of his 38 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the upset win. Tee Higgins was his go-to receiver as he caught six of his ten targets for 103 yards. Meanwhile, Mahomes threw for 275 yards, three touchdowns, and two picks.

The Bengals only won 6 games last season and two games before. Burrow becomes the first number one pick to reach the Super Bowl in his second season. Burrow and the Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in their home stadium for the right to be called Super Bowl champs. The Bengals have answered the call all season long. The next test will be quite the most difficult one yet.

