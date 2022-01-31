The San Francisco 49ers season ended with a costly interception from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Will the NFC Championship game be the last of this San Francisco career? That is left to be seen.

After the game, Garoppolo headed into the tunnel and hugged general manager John Lynch on his way out of SoFi Stadium. Speaking with the media after, Garoppolo gave a look into his mind.

“I think these next couple of days it will really start to settle in a little bit,” Garoppolo said. “Emotions are high after a game win or loss, and it’s one of those things you’ve got to be glad it happened, smile from it, and think about the good things. We’ll see what happens in these next couple days, weeks, whatever, but I love this team. Just the fight and the battle in this team throughout the entire year has been really impressive. I love those guys.”

In what could be his final Niners appearance, Garoppolo finished with 232 yards and two touchdowns on 16/30 passing.

