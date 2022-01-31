LeBron James helped the Los Angles Lakers win another NBA championship two seasons ago, and now he hopes one of his good friends help the city gets a Super Bowl title. James took to Twitter to show love to Odell Beckham Jr and the Rams for reaching the Super Bowl, which will be played in their home stadium on February 13th.

@obj going to the SuperBowl!!! Did y’all see the game he just had! EARNED NOT GIVEN!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 31, 2022

James and Beckham Jr have been friends dating back to Beckham jr’s time as a New York Giant. When Beckham Jr was having issues in Cleveland, James was a vocal supporter back then as well. in early November he tweeted #FreeOBJ when Beckham washaving issues with the Cleveland Browns. He was waived on Nov. 8 before signing a one-year deal with the Rams in mid-November.

OBJ will show again why he’s special. WR1 #FreeOBJ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 2, 2021

Advertisement