New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has finally found himself a head coaching job again. McDaniels is expected to become the Las Vegas Raiders.

Raiders are expected to hire former Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels as their head coach, per sources. Two sides still are finalizing the contract, but McDaniels is their man. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2022

McDaniels, who would succeed Jon Gruden and interim coach Rich Bisaccia in Las Vegas, had the opportunity to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, but he eventually backed out of the job and stayed with the Patriots.

McDaniels hasn’t been an NFL head coach since 2010. Since then he has done a great job as the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator. The Raiders have a great offensive nucleus lead by quarterback David Carr. If McDaniels can bring over some of the tricks and trades he learned in New England, it should be instant success for the Raiders next season.

