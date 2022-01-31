The Los Angeles Rams’ last six times facing the San Francisco 49ers, they lost the game. With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, the Rams finally figured out the Kyle Shanahan-led team, punching their ticket to the biggest game of the year.

Down 10 in the fourth quarter, Matthew Stafford led three straight scoring drives for the Rams, erasing the Niners’ lead and taking control of the game. One of those drives included a touchdown pass to receiver Cooper Kupp.

“I’m so proud of this group,” Stafford said to ESPN. “We’ve had high expectations all year, done nothing but everything in our power to try to meet those. It’s a terrific group we have in there. Today wasn’t easy. It wasn’t perfect in some spots, but we found a way to win the game, and that’s what it’s all about. I’m just happy and proud to be a part of this group. We’ve got some more work left to do.”

Our story isn't written yet. pic.twitter.com/lpRXM58QjG — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 14, 2022

This will be the Rams’ second trip to the Super Bowl in the last five seasons, last appearing in a loss to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2019. This team looks different from that one, swapping the quarterback and sporting a new set of running backs. Not to mention star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., making his first super bowl appearance.

“Everything about this place is right, and it’s done right,” Beckham said. “It’s just been an incredible opportunity that I feel like I’m just trying to make the most of. Here we are playing in the Super Bowl, one game away from our dreams. Just keep going.”

The Rams are set to face off against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, who completed a surprising upset of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

