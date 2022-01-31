Spotify To Add Content Advisories To Stop COVID-19 Misinformation on App

Spotify will add content advisories to any material that talks about COVID-19.

The music streaming platform said Sunday it will add a message directing users to public health sites in an effort to combat misinformation.

The company has faced blowback for continuing to air the popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience,” despite concerns it is amplifying COVID misinformation.

“We are working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid-19,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a statement.

“This advisory will direct listeners to our dedicated Covid-19 Hub, a resource that provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources.”

Read the official release here.

Multiple artists have joined a protest of the platform, including Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, and Joni Mitchell. Young started the boycott by insisting the company remove his music from their platform.

