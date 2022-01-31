The Game has no love for Interscope Records. The Compton rapper’s first label home was the subject of a tweet, which called them a “modern day slave trade.”

“Fuck INTERSCOPE,” The Game wrote. “I meant it when I said it 17 years ago & I mean it today !!!! They’re runnin a modern day slave trade & they steal from every single artist. Best decision of my life was parting ways. #StayIndependent.”

The tweet has been removed and now features this message: “@thegame’s account is temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy. Learn more.”

You can see the original message below.