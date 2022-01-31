During a rally in Texas former President Donald Trump teased a presidential run for 2024. Trump also promised pardons to defendants charged with their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6th fairly,” Trump said Saturday night during a rally in Conroe, Texas. “And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly.”

The January 6th intruders smashed through windows, assaulted police officers and sent lawmakers and congressional staff running for their lives while trying to stop the peaceful transition of power and residency of rival Joe Biden’s victory.

Do you think those Jan.6 rioters should be pardoned?

