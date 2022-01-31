Doja Cat is back with a new video, dropping off a look into the world of “Get Into It (Yuh).” The Mike Diva-directed video takes Doja on a space adventure, leading a group of men and women to rescue her cat Starscream.

Doja Cat will hit the festival circuit, booked as a headliner for the Hangout Festival. Hangout Music Festival is the kickoff to the summer and will bring together artists of pop, rock, hip-hop, electronic, country, and more for three days. Part music festival and part immersive travel experience, guests will also get the chance to take part in a variety of activities and events that help to make Hangout a true music vacation. Get more info on that show here.