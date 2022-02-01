24-year-old Brooklyn drill rapper, 22Gz is giving advice to the younger generation in the music industry. In an interview with HipHopDX, the Flatbush native suggests that the younger generation of rappers tone down their disses in music, and stop being so direct.

“All these young n****s, they got heat, I ain’t gon’ lie,” he stated. “They got heat. They doin’ they thing. Just gotta dumb they dissin’ down cause n****s don’t hear you, n****s straight hear the dissin’ and say fuck the whole song, ya heard?”

“It’s how you diss though,” he added. “It’s day room how they do it type shit. Like bro, a n***a moms can’t hear that type shit. You really trying to make it or what? You playin’.”

Advertisement

The rapper also told the outlet his top 5 favorite rappers out of New York. With the inclusion of himself, the “Blicky Gang” rapper listed Jadakiss, 50 Cent, The Notorious B.I.G., and Jay-Z.

Could rappers like Lil Durk and NBA Youngboy take a page from 22Gz book? Check out the full interview below.