Power Book IV: Force starring, Joseph Sikora as the beloved Tommy Egan, is set to premiere on Sunday, February 6th.

The STARZ family celebrated with a star-studded, COVID-friendly premiere in New York City at The Greens located on The Rooftop at Pier 17.

Sikora was joined by executive producer, 50 Cent, La La Anthony (who portrayed Egan’s love interest in the first installment of the Power series), Ice T and Coco, Slick Rick, Dave East, Wu-Tang: An American Saga‘s, TJ Atoms, and many more.

After receiving on-site testing and showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination and the booster shot, attendees were escorted to an individual cabin decked out with merch from the highly-anticipated spinoff series, food, and drinks to enjoy as the first episode played simultaneously on each television screen in every cabin.

Sikora and Fifty sat down for a live Q&A ahead of the screening as they discussed the expansion of the franchise and what fans can expect in Power Book IV: Force.

In an exclusive interview with Two Bees TV during the NYC premiere for season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost, Sikora said “there will be some parts of Tommy’s origin story. To me, the more interesting part is that the origin story for Tommy, what I take solace in is Tommy is Southside, Jamaica, Queens through and through.”

He continued, “Tommy doesn’t veer from the streets. He always pays respect to the streets and the game that got him out of those streets and elevated him into the person that he was, and that is somebody who is fully invested in the game. He’s gangster to the core and that’s the way life he chose and he pays respect to it, and if you are about it, he’s gonna make you live up to what you’ve promised.”