Alicia Keys went to Instagram on Monday to give her reaction to rehash a 2008 article on E! Online where Janet Jackson admitted to having a girl crush on her. and also to support and plug the Icons newest documentary. The caption reads: “ I always knew I was BAE But when @janetjackson says it 💥💥💥💥 Make sure you watch OUR Sis, THE ICON’s Doc💯💯💯💯💯” In the actual article, when asked by E! Online who she would have a lesbian relationship with, Jackson replied “I think I would pick Alicia Keys. I think she’s wonderful.” I mean who wouldn’t brag about Janet choosing them so we don’t blame Keys for bragging and claiming Bae status. After posting the article and her reaction to her 22.6 million followers. The fans clearly agreed with Alicia and shared in the excitement with comments like “Two Queens! 👑” and “Well, hot dayumn!!!!!!! …. Where is the lie? Gorgeous gorgeous women. Yes.” and “The confidence to call yourself BAE and then have it validated by Janet must be otherworldly.. Keys replied “I kinda did feel some kind of way!!!! “ Yes, Keys you are officially Queen of the day.” Janet Jackson’s documentary premiered over the weekend in a two-night event and featured the legendary pop star in candid conversations about her family life, relationships, divorces, and music career.

I always knew I was BAE

But when @JanetJackson says it 💥💥💥💥



Make sure you watch OUR Sis, THE ICON’s doc 💯💯💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/SZE2VJtxou — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) January 31, 2022