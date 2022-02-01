At Least A Dozen HBCUs Get Bomb Threats On First Day Of Black History Month

A report from Yahoo! News has confirmed that at least a dozen Historically Black Colleges and Universities have received unprecedented bomb threats to their campuses on the day before and the day of the commemoration of Black History Month, forcing other HBCUs to temporarily close as a necessary precaution.

The FBI is actively investigating bomb threats at the following schools: Mississippi Valley State University, Morgan State University, Alcorn State University, Tougaloo College, Jackson State University, Kentucky State University, Fort Valley State University, Howard University, Xavier University, The University of the District of Columbia, Spelman College, and Edward Waters University.

According to the report, Morgan State closed their campus for the day(February 1) due to the alleged threat.

The FBI released a statement via USA Today about the bomb threats which read, “The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats. As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately.”