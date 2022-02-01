Big Sean and Jhene Aiko were quite surprised when the Sofi Stadium jumbotron showed them as Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. It is quite common for celebrities to be shown on the big screen at sporting events. Typically, the arenas get their names right. In this case, SoFi employees needed to proofread before sending that out on the screen.

The Detroit rapper’s confused facial expression said it all.

The stars were certainly out for the NFC Championship game that saw the LA Rams punch their ticket to the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. In addition to the TWENTY88 couple, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Offset, Jessica Alba, Leonardo Dicaprio and more were in attendance to watch the game.

Advertisement

Fans even captured a video of Jay-Z snapping a picture of Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter.

Jay Z taking a picture of Rihanna and Blue Ivy omggg pic.twitter.com/j2geTkIOuS — mick (@yonceir) January 31, 2022

The FENTY Beauty owner is expecting her first with A$AP Rocky, which was announced on Monday.