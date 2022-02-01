On this day in 1975, Andre Antwon Patton, who is best known as Big Boi, one half of the legendary ATL duo Outkast, was born. Patton has morphed into one of the biggest rappers/actors of this generation.

With four Outkast albums as well as four solo full-length releases of his own, Big Boi is recognized as one of the driving forces that helped put the spotlight on A-Town as a Hip Hop powerhouse city. His acting career rivals that of any of ATL’s pioneers except his partner Andre 3000, with appearances in the movies ATL, Idlewild, and Who’s Your Caddy as well as appearances on the sitcoms such as King Of The Hill.

Happy born day to Sir Lucius wish him many more from The Mind Squad!

