Jack Harlow didn’t drop music in 2022 yet. Does this mean the New Generation rapper planning on dropping something new? If his Twitter account serves as any indication, the Louisville rapper might be.

Yesterday, he took it to Twitter to reveal something in the making.

Along with the relieved face emojis, Harlow tweeted, “Something is brewing.”

😌😌😌…something is brewing — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) January 30, 2022

Harlow’s last album came in 2020 THAT’S WHAT THEY ALL SAY, which earned platinum status.

Since emerging on the rap scene, the Kentucky rapper has made a name for himself. Jack Harlow is easily in the class of top-level lyricists. His song, “What’s Poppin,” earned him his first Grammy nomination in 2020 in the Best Rap Performance category. “What’s Poppin” reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is certified six-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

He’s also got nominated twice for the 2022 Grammy Awards. Harlow is in the category for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his feature on Lil Nas X’s single “Industry Baby.” Nas X’s “Industry Baby” dropped in July 2021 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lil Nas X’s album “Montero” is also up for Album of the Year, which gives Harlow another nomination as a featured artist and songwriter.

It’s no timetable and uncertain what Jack Harlow is working on, but “Something is brewing.” Also, Jack Harlow will help headline Forecastle 2022 with Tyler, the Creator, and Tame Impala.