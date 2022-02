Jay Electronica Tattoos The Honorable Minister Farrakhan’s Last Name on His Face

Jay Electronica has received a new tattoo, inking the last name of The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan above his eyebrow. The tattoo was done by Olivier Tattoo of London.

“As my sweet mother would say… ‘Well son, fuckem,’” Jay Electronica said on Instagram.

Jay Electronica has tattooed The Honorable Minister Farrakhan's name on his face. pic.twitter.com/JRXDjTddZS — HIP HOP FACTS (@jesusdersupajew) January 31, 2022

The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan is set to speak on Feb 27, the annual Saviours Day. The address will be at 1 pm and is titled “The Swan Song.”

