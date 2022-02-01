Kanye Delivers Message To Those Asking Him About NFT’s: “Do Not Ask Me To Do A F*cking NFT”

Kanye broke his no cell phone rule to issue a message to people wanting him to do an NFT.

“STOP ASKING ME TO DO NFT’s I’M NOT FINNA CO-SIGN … FOR NOW I’M NOT ON THAT WAVE I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD,” Kanye captioned a picture with a similar message on his IG.

Ye via Instagram:



In the picture he shared Ye wrote that his current focus is working on improving the real world, not focusing on the metaverse or intangible things that cannot help people in real life.

“My focus is on building real products in the real world, real food, real clothes, real shelter… Do not ask me to do a f*cking NFT” he wrote. After he signed the note “Ye” he added “Ask me later,” keeping the door open to do an NFT after he completes his other goals.

NFT’s, or non fungible tokens, are growing rapidly throughout the digital space, and many celebrities are hoping on the wave. Eminem even recently bought a lookalike NFT for almost a $500k. Twitter even recently announced that NFT owners could connect their NFT to their Twitter account and use the NFT as their profile picture.

So maybe this might be a wave that Kanye wants to jump on.