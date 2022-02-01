LeBron James and his Akron, Ohio-focused charity the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) is teaming up with the cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com.

The purpose of the multi-year partnership, announced Friday, is to provide crypto and blockchain-related education and resources to underserved communities and to bolster innovations and job opportunities in decentralized applications. These resources will be a part of the LJFF curriculum in the I PROMISE School.

“Blockchain technology is revolutionizing our economy, sports and entertainment, the art world, and how we engage with one another. I want to ensure that communities like the one I come from are not left behind,” James said in a statement. “Crypto.com and I are aligned on the need to educate and support my community with the information and tools they need for inclusion.”

