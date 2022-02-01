Lil Wayne is Ready For Wife Because He is “Getting Too Wealthy”

Lil Wayne is ready to settle down. The Young Money/Cash Money legend has had his fair of public relationships throughout his career.

His relationship history dates back to the mother of his first child, Toya Johnson. Johnson and Wayne split back in 2006 when their daughter, Reginae, was 8 years old. The Young Money rapper has also been linked with Christina Milian, Trina, Nivea (whom he shares a son with) Lauren London (whom he shares a child with), and more.

Weezy took to Twitter on Friday to potentially manifest his next relationship.

“I need a wife man I’m getting too wealthy. Stfu,” he said.

Last year Tunechi publicly dated plus-size model, Denise Bolt. While neither Bolt nor Wayne has confirmed a break-up, the last time she posted the two together was on Wayne’s birthday in September 2021.

“Happy birthday to my favorite human on this or any planet,” she posted in an IG caption.

We’ll see if Lil Wayne’s call out for a wife is answered within the the new year.