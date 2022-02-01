Meek Mill has been hiding in the shadows. Since the release of his Expensive Pain album in 2021, the rapper faced a lot of backlash following his choice of artwork for the album. Many expressed, they felt that the rapper was displaying African American women in poor taste. The 18 track project featured verses from Kehlani, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Asap Ferg, and more.

It seems as though the rapper is ready to release a new project, but this time Meek plans to drop it to his fans in a different way than usual. With a few tweets on Twitter, Meek Mill stated that he would release new music without a major record label, with the intention to reinvest his profits to his hometown, Philadelphia.

“No major label …. So every time I make real money off music … ima invest a million in my hood… off the flow! Pay attention ‘real steppa shit,'” he tweeted. Many were wondering how Meek could execute such a plan, before he revealed that he plans to use NFT’s to drop the new heat.

“What platform with block chain ready for music …. I may do one platform for my music ?????? Serious question??? Sandbox, opensea ?????” he continued.

The “On My Soul” rapper then followed up with a snippet of an unreleased song to his Instagram with the caption, “DC5 10m a mixtape no major label.”

Could this be the new way artists release music to fans? Last year, Tory Lanez sold one million copies of the $1 NFT album in seconds. Will Meek Mill be the next?

