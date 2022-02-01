Lovers and R&B aficionados will no longer have to hold their breath as it has been confirmed that veteran singers Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton will face off in a Valentine’s Day VERZUZ battle.

Slated to take place in Hollywood, California, VERZUZ confirmed the face-off yesterday(January 31) in a press release, saying, “Gearing up for love day, VERZUZ—the streaming series launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland—reveals the details for its first-ever Valentine’s Day Special,” the press release reads. “Two of R&B’s most notorious crooners GRAMMY® Award winner Anthony Hamilton and GRAMMY® Award nominee Musiq Soulchild square off live from Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.”