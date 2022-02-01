Nick Cannon has another child on the way. Over the weekend, Cannon attended a gender reveal with his girlfriend Bre Tiesi. The news was spilled by TMZ, and Tiesi was not thrilled by the way it came out.

“Given the recent announcement regarding my pregnancy, I would like to address a few things,” Tiesi said. “From the day I found out I was pregnant, I was over the moon excited and filled with joy. I am still incredibly excited and eager to be a mommy. I purposefully kept my pregnancy private for various personal reasons, and am horrified this precious moment was exploited and plastered all over TMZ.”

She added, “This was not how I’d hope to share this news especially given that I’ve been able to protect this news for almost my entire pregnancy. With that said, thank you to those surrounding me with love during this beautiful time in my life. I cannot wait to meet my son.”

According to TMZ, the gender reveal was in Malibu on Sunday afternoon. Tiesi is the ex-wife of former football star Johnny Manziel.

Last September, while riding through the streets of New York City, TMZ caught the Wild ‘N Out host and asked him about his plethora of children and if more are on the way. “If God willing, if God sees it that way, then I’ma keep goin’,” Cannon responded. In July, Nick Cannon had this third child of 2021.