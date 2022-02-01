VH1 announced today that its super series Wild ‘N Out will air its 300th episode on Tuesday, February 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. Fans can catch all-new episodes every Tuesday and Wednesday night after the debut. The news follows the series’ recent nomination for an NAACP Image Award.

In celebration of the new season, Wild ‘N Out will team up with Super League Gaming for three weeks, beginning Tuesday, February 22 at 9 p.m. ET, to broadcast live streams demonstrating an immersive metaverse experience. The live broadcasts will present a new theme and challenge each week within Minehut, Super League’s wildly popular Minecraft community, where players can freestyle rap, share their thoughts on the new Wild ‘N Out episodes, and even diss resident Metaverse Remix hosts Nick Cannon and Justina Valentine, all through the Minehut Lobby in-game chat.

“Wild ‘N Out is one of our most creative show formats, so it’s an ideal series to explore interactive ways in which audiences can engage and make creative decisions while experiencing the show,” said Jason White, CMO, MTV Entertainment Group. “We are excited to partner with Super League Gaming as we continue to drive entertainment forward, and can’t wait to see how fans and talent respond and level up their game inside the metaverse.”

Advertisement

“Today’s teenagers are in the gaming metaverse. MTV, arguably the most influential teen culture brand in history, recognizes the power of meeting this elusive audience where they are most passionately engaged,” says Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “We are grateful to be able to provide live broadcasts and fun experiences to Wild ‘N Out fans of all ages, and to continue delighting our growing player community through this one-of-a-kind partnership.”

Nick Cannon hosts and creates this season’s guest stars and performances, which include Fat Joe, Wyclef Jean, Tommy Davidson, Saucy Santana, Naughty By Nature, Miles Brown, Darius McCrary, G-Eazy and Kossiko, Belly, Dreamdoll, Spice, Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby, Jimmy Allen, Lisa Raye, D.Smoke, J.I. The Prince of NY, Maxo Cream, Baby Tate.

Fans can enter the Wild ‘N Out: Metaverse Remix through Minehut, and check out live broadcasts on Wild ‘N Out’sYouTube and TikTok channels.