Nicki Minaj is undeniably one of the GOAT’s in hip hop. And her impact especially to the younger generation of female artists is more prevalent than ever before. So its safe to assume that theres only maybe one or two other female rappers that could even go toe to toe with Nicki in a Verzuz battle.

In a clip of an upcoming interview with 97.9 The Box in Houston, Nicki finally spoke on her interest in doing a Verzuz battle. The host of the show said that only Drake or Lil Wayne could compete with her in a Verzuz, however, Minaj was not so sure of that.

“But see, Drake and Wayne…they…Drake and Wayne have so many bonafide Hip Hop hits, you know what I’m sayin’?” Nicki answered. “So, I don’t know, but I do think there might be a female or two that umm” Minaj said before stopping herself from revealing too much information.

Advertisement

Minaj went on to say that she has been approached to do a Verzuz and would want it to be fun and feel like a celebration instead of a competition.

“Well, they were talking to me about it, and look, if it’s gonna be fun and like, you know, then you never know!” she teased. “That’s all I’ll say about that… It should feel like a celebration. That’s exactly what I would like it to be. Fun, happiness, because a lot of times with my career, it feels like work, and now, I’m just like, no, everything needs to feel good.”

You can watch the clip below.