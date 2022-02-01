According to Baby Blue’s verified Instagram page, the Pretty Ricky crooner will be turning himself in to federal authorities on February 7 to start his 20-month federal prison sentence after being found guilty on a wire fraud conspiracy charge related to a PPP fraud scheme.

The Miami native, whose real name is Diamond Blue Smith, left his mailing address to FCI Coleman Low, the federal correctional facility where he will serve the sentence that he was handed down back in December.

Blue has also been ordered to pay $1,111,345 in restitution and $1,134,782 in forfeiture.

Advertisement