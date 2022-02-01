It’s a big day for the navy when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky photos reveal the couples baby bump.

Rihanna, 33 is expecting her first child with 33 year-old A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers. The Barbados-born singer and fashion mogul showed off her bare belly while out in Harlem with her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, over the weekend.

The fashion icon and Harlem’s fashion killa were photographed together baring their baby bump for the world to see. The mom-to-be was photographed wearing a long, hot pink puffer coat with only the top button snapped, over a pair of long, ripped jeans drapped in a gold cross with colorful jewels and waist chains.

Rihanna is pregnant, expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky. 💕🍼 Full story: https://t.co/KUiNPACP8P | 📷: DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK pic.twitter.com/ePsZWF81Sn — People (@people) January 31, 2022

The “Umbrella” singer and leader of the A$AP Mob have been dating since 2020. Rihanna told British Vogue back in March 2020 she saw herself having “three or four” children within the next ten years.

Back in May 2021, A$AP Rocky confirmed his relationship with Rihanna during an interview with GQ. The Harlem native was asked about his experience to be in a committed relationship. “So much better,” he said. “So much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones … I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

The couple has not yet officially made a pregnancy announcement. However the official Twitter page of A$AP Mob posted the photo below in celebration of the exciting news.

Now if we can only get that album Rihanna promised would come “soon, soon.”

Outside of the navy and mob affiliates, plenty of people were also delighted with the news. Check out some celebratory reaction tweets for the parents-to-be.

OMFG RIHANNA IS WITH CHILD IM GOING TO BE AN AUNT THANK U GOD 😫🥺🥺😭😭🥳🙏🏾🙌🏾 Congrats sis I’m soooo happy!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rvw4RqUblc — BIA (@BIABIA) January 31, 2022

IM SO HAPPY FOR RIH N ROCKY 😭 CONGRATULATIONS AHHHHHH 🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾🤰🏾 — LIZZOOOOO (@lizzo) January 31, 2022

the baby once it realizes rihanna is its mom pic.twitter.com/CJj79iYA3f — dij saint laurent .fiat (@DijahSB) January 31, 2022

Omfg, congratulations Rihanna 🥺❤️ — City Girl.🦋 (@ThegirlJT) January 31, 2022

😭🥺 wow congratulations to Rihanna and A$ap!! The journey is gonna be so beautiful she looks amazing!! 🤎 — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) January 31, 2022

All I know is that this is gonna be the prettiest, most stylish child the world has ever seen!



CONGRATS @rihanna! 💖 pic.twitter.com/5efS8Sth2w — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 31, 2022

