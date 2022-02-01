The NFC Championship game was full of stars both on and off the field, but the must-see interaction was Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter. The soon-to-be mother was in a private area of SoFi Stadium and was seen posing next to Blue Ivy while JAY-Z captured the moment.

Jay Z taking a picture of Rihanna and Blue Ivy omggg pic.twitter.com/j2geTkIOuS — mick (@yonceir) January 31, 2022

Yesterday, Rihanna revealed she and A$AP Rocky are expecting a child together. TMZ notes the two are showing off the new baby bump, strolling through Harlem and stylishly showing Rih’s stomach poking through a pink coat and accented by gold jewelry.