This past weekend, actress/singer Brandy Norwood channeled her mentor Whitney Houston during the NFC Championship game at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Adding her own spin to ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’, the multi-platinum voice delivered an effortlessly yet roaring performance.

Of course social media noticed Brandy’s white Prada tracksuit as her brother–and friend of Houston’s, Ray J, escorted her to the stage. Brandy’s fashion choice was similar to the one that the late great Houston wore during her legendary performance at the 1991 Super Bowl.

The 42-year-old mom belted a stunning rendition of the national anthem right before the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers kicked off their game.

Watch both of the queens performance’s below?

