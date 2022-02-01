Antonio Brown’s glove that he threw into the stands at MetLife Stadium as he stormed off mid-game is up for auction.

According to ESPN, Lelands Sports Memorabilia and Card Auctions is holding the auction for the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver’s glove.

The glove that Antonio Brown threw into the MetLife Stadium stands when he left the game against the Jets is now up for auction on @Lelandsdotcom pic.twitter.com/72wjBxevxM — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 31, 2022

A portion of the description on the Lelands website reads:

Advertisement

“Offered is the right-hand game-used receiving glove that Tampa Bay Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown tossed into the stands at Met Life Stadium during his infamous meltdown early in the third quarter of the January 2, 2022, game against the home New York Jets.”

The price reached over 300-dollars after being listed for just 24 hours.

The veteran wide receiver said his sudden exit was due to Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians telling him to leave after he had told the coach he couldn’t keep playing due to injury.

While coach Arians said Brown never told him or the training staff that he was too injured to play.

Since the incident, AB and his attorney, Sean Burstyn, have threatened to file a lawsuit against the Buccaneers for wrongful termination and defamation. Burstyn claimed that an MRI showed Brown had broken bone fragments, a ligament tear, and loss of cartilage.

Brown has since expressed interest in joining the Baltimore Ravens to play with QB Lamar Jackson once he’s fully healthy.

The auction is set to close February 12th. Share your thoughts, would you bid on Antonio Brown’s glove?