There have been plenty of hot takes and media experts talking about Tom Brady and his potential retirement from the NFL. Brady has broken his silence on the subject and has his fans a current update.

Brady spoke about those reports on his “Let’s Go!” podcast. Brady said he would decide his future, “When the time is right.”

Tom Brady on "Let's Go!" on @MadDogRadio: "I'm still going through the process. … When the time is right, I'll be ready to make a decision."



On reports of his retirement: "I'm responsible for what I say or do and not for what others say or do." — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 1, 2022

Brady added that he is well aware of the interest regarding his decision but said he was not going to “race to some conclusion” if he did not feel ready to at this moment.

Key quote from Tom Brady on @SiriusXMNFL: "There's a lot of interest in when I'm going to stop playing. I understand that. It's not that I don't recognize that. When I know, I'll know. And when I don't know, I don't know. I'm not going to race to some conclusion about that." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 1, 2022

A report broke Saturday suggesting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback would retire from the NFL after 22 seasons. Brady’s father told the media that it wasn’t true, and the Buccaneers’ front office said the same thing. When Brady is ready to retire, we all will hear it directly from him.