Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL after 22 seasons. The GOAT took to social media himself to make the announcement, ending all speculation about his future from any other source. Brady wrote that he felt he could no longer make the commitment required to succeed in the NFL.

Oddly enough, Brady thank the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and not the New England Patriots in his farewell post. Instead of posting a picture with both uniforms that he has rocked, he only posted himself in a Buccaneers jersey.

Drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady leaves the NFL considered by many the greatest quarterback to play the sport.

Brady appeared in the Super Bowl 10 times, winning seven with two teams. He won five Super Bowl MVP awards, made 15 Pro Bowls, and was named Associated Press NFL MVP three times.