It appears the honeymoon in Washington DC for Spencer Dinwiddie might be very short lived. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported the Washington Wizards “want to move Dinwiddie because he looks like a shell of his former self and his teammates don’t want him there.”

The Wizards signed Dinwiddie to a three year $54 million dollar contract after a sign and trade last offseason with the Brooklyn Nets. Dinwiddie is averaging 13.2 points and 5.7 assists and shooting just 38.6 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from beyond the arc. Even worse, he doesn’t appear to be having a positive impact in the locker room.

Dinwiddie recently was asked about his leadership skills. He admitted to speaking up before and “it wasn’t necessarily welcomed.”

The Wizards are surprisingly playing well as a team. They’re currently in the mix of the Eastern Conference playoff standings. Dinwiddie has some value and if the team is looking to succeed, they will need him and his services.