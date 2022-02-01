As the organization prepares for the 2022 midterm elections, Michelle Obama delivered a video message announcing the addition of five new Co-Chairs to When We All Vote. Mrs. Obama founded When We All Vote in 2018 as a major national, nonpartisan organization with a mission to alter the culture of voting and boost voter participation in every election.

The new When We All Vote Co-Chairs are H.E.R., Becky G, Stephen Curry, Jennifer Lopez, and Bretman Rock. Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, Liza Koshy, Janelle Monáe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson will join Mrs. Obama and the existing co-chairs.

Co-Chairs are cultural luminaries with backgrounds in sports, entertainment, beauty, media, and other fields. They will use their voices and platforms as Co-Chairs to boost voter registration, education, and turnout in the midterm elections of 2022 and beyond, assisting When We All Vote in achieving its aim of transforming the culture around voting and narrowing the racial and age voting gaps. Their involvement with When We All Vote is entirely voluntary.

Co-Chairs will reach out to eligible voters in new and innovative methods, in addition to posting material on social media and attending events. For example, through a partnership with Community, certain Co-Chairs will send texts to eligible voters on their 18th birthday encouraging them to register to vote. These texts received four times the response rate of standard voter registration texts in 2020, and fans were up to 10 times more likely to finish their voter registration.