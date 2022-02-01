Whoever said they canceled Travis Scott lied. Despite the mass casualty event that happened at his Astroworld Festival, presented by Live Nation, La Flame is still for the culture. Just ask Kanye West. Over the weekend, somebody spotted Trav, Ye, and Future all in the studio together.

Travis Scott in the studio at 2 AM with Kanye West and Future. pic.twitter.com/TaEFqqpiPY — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) January 29, 2022

Not sure if they’re in the studio working on Ye’s sequel Donda 2 album, but it’s clear that nobody is canceling Travis Scott. Kanye West is probably the most relevant artist right now and he’s bringing in his boy Travis.

Ye working with Scott could be him paying Travis Back. On Ye’s daughter, Chicago’s birthday, Travis sent Kanye the address to his daughter’s party, and Kylie Jenner, Travis’ baby mother let him in.

JUST IN: Kanye West sends a thank you message to Travis Scott‼️❤️ pic.twitter.com/fiXHRCbmDB — RapTV (@raptvcom) January 16, 2022

Another indication that Travis Scott isn’t canceled is his cult-like fan base (the ragers). Because of the tragedy that happened at the Astroworld Fest in Houston, where 10 people died, Travis lost many endorsements and multi-million dollar lawsuits were filed against the Cactus Jack CEO. Major concerts and festivals also pulled Scott from their stages and he hasn’t really been on the music scene as of late.

Despite it all, the ragers are still pulling for their leader. On January 27, the ragers started a petition for the rapper to perform at Coachella in 2023. The petition reportedly received over 70,000 signatures.

“After Coachella unfairly removed Travis Scott for Harry Styles, they need to do the right thing and rebook him immediately. Coachella switched Travis and Frank for Harry Styles and Billie Eilish? What kind of message does that send?” the petition reads.

Who knows how big Travis will bounce back, but working with Kanye and Future will rapidly help revitalize Travis’ career.

Travis still is set to drop his fourth album Utopia. Reportedly, Travis and super-producer Wheezy went to Mexico to do some recording. Wheezy confirmed the news.

“Yeah, still working on it and putting the finishing touches on that,” the producer told Billboard. “He’s back in Cabo working on it and I’m going out there soon.”

