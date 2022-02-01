Controversial culture critic DJ Akademiks manages to always create some waves with his contemporaries and to Ak, it doesn’t matter what side of the Earth they’re on.

On a recent episode of Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast, Ak explained his beef with the Autry brothers, the founders of the KollegeKidd.com website, one of which who passed away from complications of COVID-19. Akademiks pulled no punches when addressing the riff and even blamed Ray Autry’s death on hate instead of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

“One of these is in the dirt, that’s a fact,” Ak said. “Raysean Autry, half of the Kollege Brothers, he died. He died after overdosing on hate. That’s it! I’m sorry to say. I gotta be honest with ya’ll. He didn’t die of COVID. The n**a, instead of going to doctor’s appointments, instead of focusing on his health, instead of focusing on family, instead of focusing on anything good — his last moments in life was sending out tweets hating on Akademiks…I was on his mind, it’s very unfortunate.”

Advertisement

Richard Autry has yet to respond to Akademiks latest comment about his deceased twin brother.