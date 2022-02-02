Nik Dean is pushing P and Gunna and Wheezy would agree.

With the immediate success of DS4ever, Gunna is off to a high start in 2022. One of his many standout tracks on the album is with his “Drip Too Hard” collaborator, Lil Baby, entitled “25k jacket.”

It’s impossible to go wrong with a collab between two of Atlanta’s hottest stars in Gunna and Lil Baby. Austrian producer Nik Dean certainly knows it and is the latest to be a part of the magic.

Back in March 2021, Nik Dean created the melody for “25k jacket.” After a couple of months, he included it within a production pack with the hopes of one eventually landing a home. 3 days before the release of DS4EVER, he received a DM on Instagram from ATL hit-maker Wheezy, who delivered the good news.

“I’m grocery shopping at this time when he DMs me and says, ‘Yo we got one on Gunna’s (album),” says Dean. “I didn’t even know Lil Baby was on it at the time.”

The Nik Dean production is no stranger to working with hit-making artists. His diverse production catalog expands across several genres including tracks with Tory Lanez, Trey Songz, Anuel AA, Kodak Black, G-Eazy, Nav and more. He speaks to the importance of having a mixed bag when it comes to production.

“I want to be doing this for a long time,” Dean says. In order to do so, I have to be able to create across all genres to make the best music.”

Growing up in Vienna, Austria, he was first influenced by pop stars such as Michael Jackson, N’Sync and Backstreet Boys. He later gained an ear for R&B music, where he sites Boyz II Men as a huge influence.

“I always listened to those guys’ music and I was curious on how to create that particular sound.”

Nik Dean recently took to Instagram to announce his first publishing deal.

“Happy to announce that I’ve signed my very first pub deal & am now a part of the @ultrapublishing Family!,” he noted in the caption. Thank you to @andreasrizek and @therevelsgroup for believing in me and everyone who’s been part of the journey.”

“#1 album to start the year off and couldn’t be more excited about this next chapter. We pushing P all year.”