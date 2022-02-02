As part of Canada Goose’s multi-year engagement with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and its annual All-Star party, the lifestyle brand unveiled a collaboration with famed footwear designer Salehe Bembury. The limited-edition collection incorporates iconic patterns and contrasting materials with Canada Goose’s functional DNA, evoking the bold, functional, and unlimited flair of the 1990s NBA.

Salehe Bembury is an American designer that has created some of the most iconic sneaker designs in the last ten years. Through color, materials, and individual silhouettes, the Salehe Bembury brand promotes a style-without-rules design philosophy.

“The NBA significantly influenced my interest in design. Growing up watching games with my dad, and loving everything about 90’s basketball culture, from the ’94 Knicks to Space Jam and The Fresh Prince,” said Bembury. “The ’90s were a time of fashion exploration, and that ethos is what I believe Canada Goose, the NBA and I have captured with this collection.”

Advertisement

“Salehe Bembury is one of the world’s most innovative designers of today and we are excited to work with him as this year’s design partner for the NBA All-Star 2022,” said Woody Blackford, Executive Vice President of Product, Canada Goose. “Our NBA partnership has opened the door to bold new interpretations of the Canada Goose brand. This capsule combines the quality and function that Canada Goose is renowned for with the cultural richness of the NBA and Salehe’s boundless design approach.”

The Salehe Bembury x Canada Goose Collection is steeped in functional tradition and celebrates the juxtaposition of style without limits. The four-piece unisex capsule was created to layer, mix, and combine in a unique way to showcase the brand’s trademark styles.

The Expedition Parka has been redesigned with an overblown Chenille hood trim and removable vest for an expressive take on the symbol while maintaining true to the brand’s function-first commitment. The Concord Fleece captures the spirit of 90s NBA fashion with a vibrant pattern inspired by Bembury’s iconic all-over fingerprint design. With an exaggerated front hem for increased coverage and protection, the Signal Vest is a transitional weather classic. The Tundra Bib is a classic Canada Goose style designed to protect the lower body from harsh weather. It has adjustable elastic suspenders and an inner drawcord for a customized fit.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on Sunday, February 20. As the league celebrates its 75th anniversary season, NBA All-Star 2022 will bring together the most talented and passionate players for a global celebration of the game. All 2022 All-Star players will be able to purchase the Expedition Parka and Concord Fleece from the Canada Goose & NBA Collection with Salehe Bembury.

“We are thrilled to see our second capsule collection with Canada Goose come to life ahead of NBA AllStar 2022, in celebration of the game’s greatest players and our fans,” said Lisa Piken Koper, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships, NBA. “As the NBA celebrates its 75th Anniversary Season, our latest collaboration with Canada Goose serves an opportunity for our fans to uniquely express their connection to our game.”

The collection launch via the Canada Goose web store on February 11.