Dave East Models Kith's New Team USA Winter Olympics Collection

Kith collaborates with Team USA once again on an upgraded lifestyle collection to commemorate the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. As we continue to represent our home team, this 27-style collection reimagines Kith basics inspired by the Olympic Games. This set also has an original Team USA logo created by Kith and is only available through this collaboration.

Kith’s unique lens is used to channel Team USA’s storied past and the setting of the 2022 Winter Olympics. These elements have been applied to both classic and new Kith designs, which are all made with the brand’s custom-milled materials.

Starting with our signature Midi Puffer Jacket and Quilted Track Jacket, the collection expands to include a variety of outerwear silhouettes. These styles come with a white makeover and a custom snow mountain artwork created just for this collection. This design can also be seen on sweatshirts, cardigans, reversible bucket hats, and other accessories. More adaptable versions like hoodies, crewnecks, and our Williams I Sweatpant, on the other hand, have the exclusive logo produced for this collaboration alongside a Kith classic logo.

This collection’s accessories include anything from hats and socks to water bottles and snowboards. The co-branded artwork created for this collection is featured on a variety of caps, bucket hats, and beanies, and a 160z canteen continues our connection with Corkcicle. Finally, a 158 cm snowboard created in collaboration with Capita features the collection’s snow mountains artwork on one side and a Kith vintage logo on the other.

Kith for Team USA – Winter Olympics releases this Friday, January 28 at all Kith shops, as well as 11 AM EST on Kith.com and 11, AM CET on EU.Kith.com.