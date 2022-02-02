Doja Cat backs out of her performance at the BRIT Awards.

Doja announced on Twitter that she is cancelling her performance after several people on her team tested positive for COVID-19.

“Unfortunately due to cases of Covid within my crew, I will no longer be performing at the BRITs. My team and I have been in rehearsals for weeks and despite taking the utmost caution, numerous members of my crew (both on and off stage) have tested positive for Covid.

Advertisement

It’s simply not safe for us to continue to rehearse together and put each other in harm’s way. I can’t wait to perform for my U.K. fans as soon as I can. Take care of yourselves.”

Doja Cat recently dropped off a new video “Get Into It (Yuh).”

This would have been Doja’s first show in the UK. The 2022 BRIT Awards will be hosted by Mo Gilligan on February 8th.

Continue the conversation with us on social media.