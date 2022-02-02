Groundhog Phil makes his 2022 weather prediction.

Punxsutawney [[ PUNK-suh-tawny ]] Phil has made his annual appearance in western Pennsylvania on this Groundhog Day, 2-2-2022.

He emerged from his burrow this morning in Gobbler’s Knob and spotted his shadow. According to tradition, that means winter will stick around for six more weeks.

The February 2nd tradition marks the 136th year that Phil has predicted whether we’ll have an early spring or six additional weeks of cold and snow.

