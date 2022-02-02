According to news affiliate KWTX in Texas, Wesley Takquan Lewis aka Hotboy Wes, a rapper signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 label, was arrested yesterday(February 1) with three other men by the U.S. Marshals’ Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Texas.

Even though Wes’ arrest originally stems from a robbery warrant, he was arrested by the Marshals for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm, which was recovered during his arrest.

The Waco, Texas native is currently being held on a $30,000 bond for the three charges, with the bond set for $20K for the robbery alone.

Gucci Mane signed Hotboy Wes to his 1017 imprint in the summer of 2021.