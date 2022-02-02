Leading Kia Rookie of the Year candidates Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham, as well as sophomore stars LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards, have been named to the player pool for the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars at All-Star weekend in Cleveland.
In a new format, 28 players (12 rookies, 12 sophomores, and four members of the NBA G League Ignite developmental squad) will be drafted into four teams coached by members of the 75th Anniversary Team Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas, and James Worthy to compete in three games on Friday, February 18th.
The Rising Stars Draft will have seven rounds, with the 24 NBA players being chosen in the first six rounds and the NBA G League Ignite players being chosen in the seventh. Random drawing will determine the order of selection in the first round, with the pick order reversing in each following round.
Instead of the clock running out, each game will be played to a Final Target Score, with the game finishing with a made basket or free throw. Game 1 and 2 will be played until a team reaches 50 points, while Game 3 will be played until a team reaches 25 points to commemorate the league’s 75th anniversary season.
Clorox Rising Stars Roster
ROOKIES
Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings
Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
SOPHOMORES
Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors
Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings
Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves
Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers
Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons
Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets
G LEAGUE IGNITE
MarJon Beauchamp
Dyson Daniels
Jaden Hardy
Scoot Henderson
