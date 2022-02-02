Leading Kia Rookie of the Year candidates Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham, as well as sophomore stars LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards, have been named to the player pool for the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars at All-Star weekend in Cleveland.

In a new format, 28 players (12 rookies, 12 sophomores, and four members of the NBA G League Ignite developmental squad) will be drafted into four teams coached by members of the 75th Anniversary Team Rick Barry, Gary Payton, Isiah Thomas, and James Worthy to compete in three games on Friday, February 18th.

The Rising Stars Draft will have seven rounds, with the 24 NBA players being chosen in the first six rounds and the NBA G League Ignite players being chosen in the seventh. Random drawing will determine the order of selection in the first round, with the pick order reversing in each following round.

Instead of the clock running out, each game will be played to a Final Target Score, with the game finishing with a made basket or free throw. Game 1 and 2 will be played until a team reaches 50 points, while Game 3 will be played until a team reaches 25 points to commemorate the league’s 75th anniversary season.

Clorox Rising Stars Roster

ROOKIES

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

SOPHOMORES

Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves

Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets

G LEAGUE IGNITE

MarJon Beauchamp

Dyson Daniels

Jaden Hardy

Scoot Henderson

You can learn more about the new format for Rising Stars here.