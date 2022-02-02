According to a recent report from Complex Magazine, Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign Affiliate Tajay Dobson aka TDott Woo was shot and killed in his native Brooklyn. He was only 22 years old.

TDott, who is recognized for inventing the “Woo Walk”, recently inked a record deal with Million Dollar Music (MDM) shortly before his untimely death.

Rip TDOTT. Big reason why ‘Big Drip’ popped off. Smh https://t.co/541n8nFHoP — JetSki Skip 🌊 (@iLoveSkip) February 2, 2022

Dobson was killed outside of his home in Canarsie, Brooklyn early Tuesday afternoon(February 1). He was rushed to nearby Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

TDott is the second shooting victim in the Brooklyn drill rap scene in just two days, as Nas Blixky was shot and is in critical condition because of a preview of a diss track aimed at rapper PG-16.

TheSource.com will update this story with more details as they become available.