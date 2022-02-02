The Washington Football team finally has a new name. Welcome the Washington Commanders. The Commanders name, logo, and uniform was reveal during a press conference Wednesday morning at FedEx Stadium.

One legacy. One unified future.



We are the Washington Commanders #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/Eav9NOV5Mm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

The future of Washington football is here #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/MwkCLTkVAA — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

Commander is a term used most often in the military as a naval officer rank, but it also can be used as a generic term.

“As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation’s capital,” team owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. “As we kick-off our 90th season, it is important for our organization and fans to pay tribute to our past traditions, history, legacy and the greats that came before us. We continue to honor and represent the Burgundy & Gold while forging a pathway to a new era in Washington. Today may mark the first day for the Washington Commanders, but we are and always will be Washington.”

Advertisement

Speculation about the team name grew Tuesday night after a news helicopter flying over FedEx Field revealed the name Commanders on a wall inside the stadium.

Washington retired its former name in July 2020 after decades of complaints that it was racist toward Native Americans. The organization opted to use the name Washington Football Team as a temporary placeholder for the last 18 months.

Continue the conversation with us on social media.