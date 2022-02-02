The NBA All-Star Weekend is just a couple of weeks away from taking over Cleveland. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium had the inside plug on the dunk contest, noting the return of Obi Toppin to the event. Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets, Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic, Juan Toscano-Anderson of the Golden State Warriors will join Toppin in the dunk battle.
Last year, Toppin lost the dunk contest to Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trailblazers. This year, he is looking to secure the title.
Who is your pick to win the contest?
