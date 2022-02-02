The NBA All-Star Weekend is just a couple of weeks away from taking over Cleveland. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium had the inside plug on the dunk contest, noting the return of Obi Toppin to the event. Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets, Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic, Juan Toscano-Anderson of the Golden State Warriors will join Toppin in the dunk battle.

Sources: Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green will headline the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. Expected participants: pic.twitter.com/5Y7rAmESF8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2022

Last year, Toppin lost the dunk contest to Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trailblazers. This year, he is looking to secure the title.

League messed up letting this man into the dunk contest… pic.twitter.com/PXiO2StmUY — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ biased 🚀 (@BiasedHouston) February 1, 2022

JALEN GREEN AND COLE ANTHONY IN THE DUNK CONTEST LETS GOOOO 🍿@JalenGreen @The_ColeAnthony pic.twitter.com/GwtpwX8M3W — Overtime (@overtime) February 1, 2022

Who is your pick to win the contest?

