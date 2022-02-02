King of the hardwood, LeBron James, is flexing what his years of hard work brought him – four championship rings. In celebration of the new bottle for his Lobos 1707 brand of tequila, King James put on all four of his championship rings together for the first time.

“It’s all about the pack!! We here and we ain’t going nowhere!” King James wrote on the picture of him holding the new bottle.

During his stint with the Miami Heat, he earned his first two rings and was named Finals MVP in 2012 and 2013. He won the 2016 NBA Championship and MVP award while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2020 NBA Championship and MVP award while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. The basketball player is a shareholder and investor in Lobos 1707, which was founded last year. The new bottle will hit shelves later this month.

Advertisement

You can see the rings below.